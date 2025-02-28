Hot Stocks: Harvey Norman, Life360, Vista Group International, Pacific Edge

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) has reported a 41.2% increase in half-year profit before tax (PBT) to $400.3m, driven by strong franchisee sales, property revaluations, and international expansion. Total system sales revenue reached $4.83bn, with company-operated sales at $1.49bn and franchisee sales at $3.34bn. Shares are trading 4.81% higher at $5.34.

Life360 (ASX:L360) has released its FY24 investor presentation, highlighting revenue growth, expanded user engagement, and increased profitability. The company reported $371.5m in revenue, up 22% year-over-year, with 79.6 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 2.3 million paying circles. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $45.5m, with a 12% margin. Shares are trading 5.98% at $23.04

Vista Group International (ASX:NZX:VGL) has reported record revenue of $150m for FY24, up 5% year-over-year, with recurring revenue rising 9% to $134.6m and SaaS revenue up 21% to $55.7m. EBITDA grew 62% to $21.6m, and the company achieved positive free cash flow in 2H24. Shares are trading 10.6% higher at $3.23.

Pacific Edge (NZX, ASX:PEB) announced that the AUA now recognises Cxbladder Triage as the standard of care for intermediate-risk microhematuria, based on Grade A evidence from the STRATA Study. The test can reduce cystoscopies by 59% without missing tumors, driving expected demand growth. Shares are trading 109.09% higher at $0.12.