Vista Group Earnings Climb with Cloud Expansion

Vista Group (ASX:VGL) has reported record revenue of $150 million for 2024, up 5% from 2023, as it continues its transition to cloud-based solutions. Recurring revenue rose 9% to $134.6 million, while SaaS revenue grew 21% to $55.7 million.

The company’s EBITDA surged 62% to $21.6 million, with net profit before tax reaching $1.8 million. Operating cash flow also saw strong growth, increasing 87% to $16.8 million. Vista exceeded its free cash flow targets, turning positive in the second half of 2024.

Cloud adoption remains a key driver, with 683 sites now live on Vista Cloud, representing 15% of enterprise clients. The company signed 17 new clients in 2024, including Cine Colombia, Cinema West, and Silky Otter.

For 2025, Vista expects revenue between $167 million and $173 million, with recurring revenue projected at $152 million to $158 million. The company reaffirmed its 16–18% EBITDA margin target but upgraded its long-term margin aspiration to 33–37%, reflecting confidence in sustained growth.

Vista continues to strengthen its position in data analytics and software for the global film industry, supported by increasing demand for its cloud-based solutions.