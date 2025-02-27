Nvidia Stumbles as AI Boom Cools, Shares Drop

Nvidia, at the centre of the AI boom, posted solid but underwhelming results, disappointing investors used to blowout earnings.

The company forecasted $US43bn ($68.8bn) in sales for the fiscal first quarter, slightly above estimates but below some bullish projections. It also warned of tighter profit margins as it rolls out the new Blackwell chip, with US tariffs posing additional risks.

Nvidia’s stock fell 8.5% on Thursday, its steepest drop in weeks, amid concerns over slowing AI investment and cheaper alternatives like Chinese startup DeepSeek. While analysts found its guidance lackluster, early Blackwell sales may ease investor worries.