Ambertech reports revenue decline and net loss in first half of FY25

Ambertech (ASX: AMO) has reported $45.4 million in revenue for the first half of FY25, representing an 11% decline from the prior corresponding period, largely due to softer trading conditions and project delays in its Professional segment. The company recorded a net loss after tax of $0.3 million, compared to a $1.6 million profit in the first half of FY24.

The Professional segment’s revenue fell 42.5% to $12.2 million, contributing significantly to the decline in overall earnings. However, Integrated Solutions revenue increased by 6% to $24.5 million, and the Retail segment saw a strong 32% growth to $8.7 million, as lower-priced products resonated with consumers. The company’s gross profit margin remained stable at 33.3%, despite inflationary pressures and subdued consumer spending.

Ambertech’s EBITDA dropped 69% to $1.1 million, with EBIT at $0.4 million, down from $2.9 million in the prior year. The company cited $337,000 in restructuring costs, aimed at improving long-term efficiencies, as an additional factor impacting the half-year result.

Looking ahead, Ambertech expects a stronger second half, with approximately $8 million in delayed contracts either already recognised post-December 2024 or expected to be completed by March 2025. Management is optimistic that an improving trading environment and business development initiatives will support a rebound in financial performance.

Ambertech is a leading distributor of audiovisual technology solutions, providing professional and consumer audio, video, and broadcast equipment across Australia and New Zealand. The company services sectors including entertainment, broadcast, commercial AV, and residential installations.