Brookside Energy Drills Ninth Well in SWISH Play

Following the completion of its four-well FMDP program late last year, Brookside Energy has begun drilling the Bruins Well within the Company’s SWISH Play acreage. The well marks the ninth to be drilled by Brookside in the area.

Preparations for the drilling included constructing an all-weather pad, staking the well, setting and cementing the 20” conductor, and mobilizing field offices and accommodations. Kenai Rig 19 has commenced operations, including testing blowout prevention equipment, drilling to the surface casing point, and running and cementing the surface casing.

Next steps involve picking up the bottom hole assembly, tripping in the hole to drill out the surface casing, and commencing drilling of the vertical section of the wellbore.

Brookside’s Managing Director, David Prentice, expressed enthusiasm for the drilling progress and praised the team’s dedication despite the recent cold weather. The company looks forward to providing updates as drilling progresses.