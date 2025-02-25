Bigtincan reports $51.2m revenue and AI expansion in half-year results

Bigtincan Holdings (ASX: BTH) has reported operating revenue of $51.2 million for the first half of FY25, with EBITDA of $2.8 million, rising to $5.6 million when adjusted for one-time corporate costs and share-based payments. The company remains on track to achieve full-year EBITDA of $10 million or more, with adjusted EBITDA expected to exceed $15 million.

The company recorded a net loss after tax of $64 million, primarily due to a $54 million goodwill impairment related to the proposed Vector Capital takeover, which aligns the company’s net tangible assets with the acquisition price. Bigtincan’s board has unanimously recommended the Vector Scheme of Arrangement (SoA) proposal, pending shareholder approval, with a vote expected in April 2025.

Bigtincan continued to expand its AI-powered sales enablement platform, adding new AI features across its product suite. The company secured 50+ new customers and expanded services for 200+ existing clients, driven by its AI innovations.

In recognition of its technological advancements, Bigtincan received the 2024 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Sales AI, and Chief Marketing Officer Pam Dearen was named one of The Software Report’s Top Women Leaders in Software.

Looking ahead, Bigtincan is targeting FY25 revenue of $105 million, supported by ongoing cost reductions and product enhancements. The company has also strengthened its board, appointing Akash Agarwal, a US market expert, to drive further expansion.

Bigtincan is a global provider of AI-powered sales enablement automation, helping businesses optimise sales and customer engagement through data-driven solutions. The company serves a diverse client base across industries, leveraging AI to enhance sales team performance.