Anatara Lifesciences Reports Strong Growth and Progress in GaRP Trial

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX: ANR) has reported its half-year financial results to 31 December 2024, along with an update on its clinical programs.

Revenue rose 92 percent to $523,261, largely due to an R&D tax incentive refund, while net loss increased 71 percent to $1,161,074 due to higher research costs. Net tangible assets per share remained at $0.008, and the company held $1.051 million in cash.

The pivotal Phase II GaRP-IBS trial has enrolled 71 patients in Stage 2 following a temporary recruitment pause. Interim Stage 1 results showed more than 50 percent of participants reported symptom reductions. Anatara has secured a European patent for GaRP and is advancing commercial discussions while evaluating manufacturing options.

The company has launched an in-house anti-obesity project, allocating $250,000 for proof-of-concept studies. Pre-clinical trials are set to begin once regulatory approvals are obtained.

Corporate activities included a $1.75 million capital raise and the appointment of Jonathan Lindh as Company Secretary. Executive Chairman Dr David Brookes said Stage 1 results were promising, and Stage 2 would further validate GaRP’s potential.