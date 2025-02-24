Hot Stocks: Qualitas, Ingenia Communities, Woodside, Zip Co

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) reported a 30% increase in net profit for the half-year ending 31 December 2024, with revenue up 18%. Funds under management grew 13%, with $2.35bn deployed (+34%). The company declared a fully franked interim dividend of 2.50 cents per share ($7.5m), payable on 28 March 2025. The loss of control over Arch Finance Warehouse Trust reduced liabilities to $79.4m, while investments rose to $175.6m. Qualitas anticipates growing demand for real estate private credit and plans to expand its funds management platform. Shares are trading 8.5% higher at $2.68.

Ingenia Communities (ASX:INA) posted a 106% increase in statutory profit, reaching $87.6m, while underlying profit rose 58% to $68.8m. Revenue increased 21%, and EBIT surged 48%. Development activity gained momentum, with 258 new homes settled, a 47% increase, contributing to a pipeline of 5,225 sites. The Lifestyle Rental segment’s EBIT rose 14%, benefiting from higher rental income, while holiday park earnings increased 3%, supported by higher occupancy and rates, though partly offset by one-off infrastructure and marketing costs. Shares are trading 2.04% higher at $5.75.

Woodside (ASX:WDS) delivered record production of 193.9 MMboe, with net profit after tax (NPAT) rising 115% to $3.57bn, despite a 13% decline in underlying NPAT due to lower oil and gas prices. A final dividend of US 53 cents per share brings the full-year payout to US 122 cps ($2.32bn). Operating cash flow reached $5.8bn, with an 82% cash margin. Sangomar ramped up production quickly, generating $950m in revenue, while the Scarborough project, now 80% complete, remains on track for first LNG in 2026. Woodside also secured $2.3bn in Japanese investments and signed long-term LNG supply agreements with Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Shares are trading 2.27% higher at $23.91.

Zip Co (ASX:ZIP) reported 19.8% revenue growth for the first half of FY25, driven by a 39.2% rise in US transaction volumes (TTV) to $4.4bn. Cash EBTDA surged 117% to $67m, supported by strong operating leverage and disciplined execution. The US now represents 70% of total TTV, with active customers increasing 6.2% and in-store transactions growing 64% year-on-year. The ANZ segment’s cash EBTDA rose 18.8%, driven by higher yields and the expansion of Zip Plus. Zip repaid all corporate debt, refinanced $1.1bn in Australia, and expanded its US funding facility to US$300m. With improving margins and a focus on profitable growth, the company remains on track to meet its FY25 targets. Shares are trading 10.08% higher at $2.62.