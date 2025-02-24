WiseTech Shares Plunge 20% As Board Faces Internal Disputes

WiseTech Global has announced significant changes to its board of directors amid internal disagreements over the role of founder Richard White. Four independent non-executive directors—Chairman Richard Dammery, Lisa Brock, Michael Malone, and Fiona Pak-Poy—have resigned, citing “intractable differences” regarding White’s continued involvement. These resignations will take effect after the release of the company’s half-year financial report on 26 February 2025. ?

In response to these departures, Michael Gregg, a founding partner of Shearwater Capital and former WiseTech director from 2006 to 2022, will rejoin the board effective 26 February 2025, pending customary background checks.

These leadership changes occur against the backdrop of controversies surrounding Richard White. In October 2024, White stepped down as CEO following allegations of inappropriate personal conduct but remained with the company in a consulting capacity. Recent confidential complaints have further intensified discussions about his role within WiseTech. ?

The announcement of the board resignations has led to a significant market reaction, with WiseTech’s share price dropping over 20%, reflecting investor apprehension about the company’s governance and future direction.

As WiseTech navigates this period of transition, the reappointment of Michael Gregg aims to provide experienced leadership. The company has indicated that additional board appointments will be made in due course to stabilize governance and steer the company forward. ?