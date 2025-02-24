Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has reported a 6.7% decline in earnings, with EBIT falling to $100.6 million for the first half of FY2025. The drop was driven by underperformance in Asia (-19.0%) and Europe (-11.1%), particularly in Japan and France, despite stronger results in Australia (+7.6%) and Benelux.

Network sales fell 2.9% to $2.08 billion, impacted by foreign exchange headwinds and store closures. Same-store sales declined 0.6%, with growth in Australia (+0.6%) and Europe (+0.6%) offset by a 4.2% decline in Asia. Franchisee profitability, however, improved 13.7% to $96,400 EBITDA on a rolling 12-month basis.

Domino’s is closing 205 underperforming stores, including 172 in Japan, as part of its cost-cutting and business simplification strategy, which is expected to generate $34 million in annualised savings.

Despite the earnings decline, Domino’s declared an unfranked interim dividend of 55.5 cents per share, unchanged from last year. The company remains focused on improving unit economics and long-term international growth.