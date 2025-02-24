Mercury NZ Reports Loss Amid Hydro Inflow Decline

Company News

by Finance News Network February 25, 2025 08:18 AM

Mercury NZ has reported a $67 million loss for the first half of the financial year, reversing a $174 million profit from the prior period. The loss was primarily due to non-cash movements in electricity derivatives, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and fair value adjustments (EBITDAF) fell $16 million to $418 million, reflecting lower generation and increased operating expenses.

Despite the loss, Mercury NZ increased its interim dividend by 3% to 9.6 cents per share. The company reaffirmed its commitment to securing energy supply, advocating for governance and market arrangements to drive further investment in renewable generation.


