EU sanctions tighten grip on Russian oil exports

The European Union has imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, targeting seaborne oil exports and blacklisting 74 vessels used to circumvent previous restrictions. The move, part of the EU’s 16th sanctions package adopted on 24 February 2025, aims to cut Russian revenue streams amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Additional measures include bans on Russian aluminium products and goods that could be repurposed for military use. The EU’s actions follow similar steps by the United States, which in January 2025 sanctioned major Russian oil producers and over 180 shipping vessels.

Analysts expect the sanctions to disrupt global energy markets, prompting price volatility and forcing countries reliant on Russian oil to seek alternative sources. While concerns remain over economic fallout, Western nations argue that strong measures are necessary to curb Russia’s war efforts.