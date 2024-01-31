View All icetana News

icetana - Delco renewal



Highlights:

-- icetana has received a US$168,000 (~AUD$250,000), five year order for its AI software solution from Canadian reseller Delco Security.

-- This is the expansion of an existing contract due for renewal in April 2024.

-- Deployment in the coming months will see the existing end user’s site upgraded to icetana’s latest version software.

-- The SaaS order also includes a hardware component required to upgrade the end user’s infrastructure.



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a contract for software and hardware to be provided to security services vendor Delco Security (Delco).



The order has an aggregate value of US$168,000 (circa AUD$250,000), consisting of five years of software and support and the supply of upgraded hardware to facilitate the end user’s migration to icetana’s latest version software. The end user is a well-known Canadian university, one of icetana’s key markets.



