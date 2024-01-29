View All icetana News

icetana - Prosegur renewal



Highlights:



-- icetana has received a S$864,000 (~AUD$980,000), three year order for its AI software solution from Prosegur Singapore.

-- Deployment (programmed for Q3 FY24) will see the existing end user’s site upgraded to icetana’s latest version software.

-- The SaaS order also includes a hardware component required to upgrade the end user’s infrastructure.



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a contract for hardware and software services to be provided to security services vendor Prosegur Singapore Pte Ltd (Prosegur).



The order has an aggregate value of S$864,000 (circa AUD$980,000), inclusive of three years of support, maintenance and hardware supply, and will see the end user upgraded to icetana’s latest version software.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document