icetana - Share placement and SPP

Highlights:
icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company”), a leading provider of AI-based video analytics solutions, is pleased to announce a strongly supported capital raising comprised of a private placement raising $2.0m (Placement) and share purchase plan (SPP).
icetana has agreed a private placement of $1,994,000 to strategic investors.
The placement consists mainly of icetana’s three largest shareholders: tech entrepreneur Laurence Escalante’s family office, Macnica Inc and the Peter Meurs family office.
A Share Purchase Plan is being offered to existing shareholders who are on the register at 12 September 2023.
The capital raise will be used to accelerate sales activities as icetana enters a new phase focused on revenue growth following the launch of its new software product in Q4 FY23.
