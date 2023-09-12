Media Releasesicetana

icetana - New hardware order $1.5m

12 Sep 2023 09:38 AM


Highlights:

  • icetana has received a new purchase order from its largest customer, a Middle East shopping mall conglomerate.
  • The customer is purchasing GPU-intensive servers to run icetana’s AI video analytics software, for a total investment of AED3.5m (~A$1.5m).
  • Pricing provisions are in place for future icetana software and hardware sales as MAF expand their shopping malls throughout the region.
icetana Limited (ASX: ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that a purchase order has been received from Majid al Futtaim Properties (LLC) (“MAF”), for the purchase of the AI hardware required to service 16 shopping malls throughout the Middle East.

