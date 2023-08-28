View All icetana News

icetana secures contract with Sydney Opera House



Highlights: icetana has received a new order for its AI software solution from Australian landmark Sydney Opera House.

The latest icetana version was selected during a competitive assessment by Sydney Opera House security; and marks the expansion of the product into further new sectors.

Deployment of this new order is anticipated during the current calendar year and will be fully on premise with no remote access or cloud streaming of video from this iconic site.

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a new contract for services to be provided to Australian landmark Sydney Opera House to supply icetana’s video analytics solution.



The icetana solution ensures the privacy of visitors with no facial recognition and automated learning algorithms for each camera view. icetana allows real-time detection of events of interest on selected cameras for active response to enhance safety on site.



