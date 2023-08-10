icetana investor webinar presentation

View All icetana News

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe SmallCap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 11th of August 2023 from 12:30pm AEST/10:30am AWST.



Non-Executive Chair Matt Macfarlane will provide an overview of the Company, a global software company providing video analytics solutions designed to automatically identify anomalous actions in real-time for large-scale surveillance networks.



