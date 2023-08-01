Media Releasesicetana

icetana - Change of CEO and Chair

01 Aug 2023 09:18 AM


Highlights:

  • icetana appoints current Chief Operating Officer Kevin Brown as new Chief Executive Officer effective 1 August 2023.
  • To support continuity, Matt Macfarlane is appointed as Non-Executive Chair, moving from his current role as Chief Executive Officer.
  • Current Non-Executive Chair Geoff Pritchard resigns from the Board but remains as a strategic advisor.
  • Along with these changes icetana has mapped out an increased focus on revenue growth following the successful launch of its new V2 software product in Q4 FY23.

icetana Limited (ASX: ICE “icetana” or “the Company”), a leading provider of AI-based video analytics solutions, is pleased to announce changes to its Board and executive leadership, which are designed to support the Company's growth prospects. The Company launched a refreshed and renewed product offering in Q4 FY23, and icetana is moving to a new phase of marketing and sales growth after strong early acceptance of the new product. 

