icetana - Change of CEO and Chair

icetana appoints current Chief Operating Officer Kevin Brown as new Chief Executive Officer effective 1 August 2023.
To support continuity, Matt Macfarlane is appointed as Non-Executive Chair, moving from his current role as Chief Executive Officer.
Current Non-Executive Chair Geoff Pritchard resigns from the Board but remains as a strategic advisor.
Along with these changes icetana has mapped out an increased focus on revenue growth following the successful launch of its new V2 software product in Q4 FY23.
icetana Limited (ASX: ICE “icetana” or “the Company”), a leading provider of AI-based video analytics solutions, is pleased to announce changes to its Board and executive leadership, which are designed to support the Company's growth prospects. The Company launched a refreshed and renewed product offering in Q4 FY23, and icetana is moving to a new phase of marketing and sales growth after strong early acceptance of the new product.
