View All icetana News

icetana - Quarterly Activities Report



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”), an AI software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events on video surveillance systems, is pleased to release its activities report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 (Q4 FY23).



Highlights:



-- Annualised recurring revenue of $1.7m as at June 2023, up 11% year on year and up 6% quarter on quarter, our strongest quarter of the year.

-- Continued growth in V2 product sales, including 3 year renewal of our largest customer and large expansion order with a second shopping mall customer.

-- Implemented a ChatGPT prompt generator to automatically produce security reports based on events icetana has found.

-- Net ARR retention was 97% over the quarter.

-- Quarterly revenue through the June quarter was $421k, up 14% year on year and no change quarter on quarter.

-- Net operating cash outflow of $368k for the quarter, remaining well capitalised with $1.0m cash at bank and $700k+ R&D tax incentive return expected in Q1 FY24.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document