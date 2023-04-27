View All icetana News

icetana - Quarterly Activities Report



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”), a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events on video surveillance systems, is pleased to release its activities report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 (Q3 FY23).



Highlights:



Annualised recurring revenue of $1.6m as at March 2023, up 12% year on year and down 3% quarter on quarter.

Continued strong sales pipeline and execution of V2 product sales including contract wins with Toyota Motor and the key guarding services vertical in the US.

The slight quarterly drop in ARR follows the loss of one customer and the delay in renewal of another, however net ARR retention was 96% over the quarter.

The shopping mall segment continues to perform well, with a three year renewed commitment from our largest customer, Majid Al Futtaim in Dubai, and significant expansion of Kuwait-based Tamdeen. Both are migrating to the next generation software.

Quarterly revenue through the March quarter was $422k, down 22% year on year following a substantial one-off revenue item in Q3 FY22, and 1% quarter on quarter.

Net operating cash outflow of $605k for the quarter, remaining well capitalised with $1.4m cash at bank.

For more information, download the attached PDF.



