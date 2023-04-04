View All icetana News

icetana - Further Tamdeen expansion order



Highlights:



icetana has secured a further expansion order for its newly released AI video analytic solution from Tamdeen Mall Management. This is in addition to the expansion order announced on the 3rd April 2023.

The order is valued at US$92,000 over the first 12 months.

Tamdeen is a large shopping mall client in Kuwait and operates a number of high-end shopping malls.

The order represents a further expansion of icetana’s strong presence in the Middle East retail mall surveillance market adding to over 10,000 cameras currently using icetana in this key industry segment. icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received an expansion order for icetana’s latest version of its self-learning AI video analytics solution to an existing customer which operates several Kuwaiti based shopping malls. The initial one year order was confirmed by the end customer Tamdeen Mall Management, icetana’s second-largest customer in the Middle East.



