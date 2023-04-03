View All icetana News

icetana secures expansion order for 600 cameras



Highlights:



-- icetana has secured a 600 camera expansion order for its AI video analytics solution from a large shopping mall client in Kuwait, valued at US$138,000 over the first 12 months.

-- Tamdeen Mall Management operates a number of high-end shopping malls providing an opportunity for further growth together with good performance from icetana’s software.

-- The order represents a further expansion of icetana’s strong presence in the Middle East retail mall surveillance market adding to over 9,000 cameras currently using icetana in this key vertical.



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received an expansion order for icetana’s self-learning AI video analytics solution to an existing customer which operates several Middle Eastern shopping malls. The initial one year client order was confirmed with technology reseller NIT. The end customer is Tamdeen Mall Management, icetana’s second-largest in the Middle East.



The contract has a total value of US$138,000 (circa A$206,000) inclusive of 12 months of support and maintenance. This deployment is a subset of the total camera footprint of the Tamdeen Group’s retail mall sites.



