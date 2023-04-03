Media Releasesicetana

View All icetana News


icetana - Largest Customer Renews Contract

03 Apr 2023 10:22 AM


Highlights:

-- icetana has received a purchase order for its largest Middle East
shopping mall contract.
-- The existing service contract which expires this month has been renewed for three years, at US$975,000 (~A$1.5m) in recurring license fees over the three years.
-- The customer will migrate all of its cameras to the latest version of icetana’s software.

icetana Limited (ASX: ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that a purchase order has been received following agreement of a renewed Software Maintenance Agreement with Majid al Futtaim Properties (LLC) (“MAF”).

The renewal covers the 36 months from April 2023 to March 2026 with a license fee of US$975,000 (~A$1,458,000), or US$325,000 (~A$486,000) per annum, for existing cameras already installed and being actively used by MAF at 16 shopping malls throughout the Middle East.

For more information, download the attached PDF.


 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.