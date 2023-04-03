View All icetana News

icetana - Largest Customer Renews Contract



Highlights:



-- icetana has received a purchase order for its largest Middle East

shopping mall contract.

-- The existing service contract which expires this month has been renewed for three years, at US$975,000 (~A$1.5m) in recurring license fees over the three years.

-- The customer will migrate all of its cameras to the latest version of icetana’s software.



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that a purchase order has been received following agreement of a renewed Software Maintenance Agreement with Majid al Futtaim Properties (LLC) (“MAF”).



The renewal covers the 36 months from April 2023 to March 2026 with a license fee of US$975,000 (~A$1,458,000), or US$325,000 (~A$486,000) per annum, for existing cameras already installed and being actively used by MAF at 16 shopping malls throughout the Middle East.



For more information, download the attached PDF.





