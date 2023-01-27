View All icetana News

icetana -Quarterly Activities Report



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”), a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events on video surveillance systems, is pleased to release its activities report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 (Q2 FY23).



Highlights:



Annualised recurring revenue of $1.6m as at December 2022, up 18% year on year and 2% quarter on quarter.

Quarterly revenue through the December quarter was $426k, up 10% year on year and 9% quarter on quarter.

Net customer retention of 102% over the quarter, demonstrating the Company’s ability to grow through expansion orders.

Successfully achieved first sales of the next generation software as planned, with positive customer feedback following early deployments.

Net operating cash outflow of $560k for the quarter, remaining well capitalised with $2.0m cash at bank.

