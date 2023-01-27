icetana -Quarterly Activities Report

Media Releasesicetana

27 Jan 2023 12:15 PM


icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”), a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events on video surveillance systems, is pleased to release its activities report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 (Q2 FY23).

Highlights:

  • Annualised recurring revenue of $1.6m as at December 2022, up 18% year on year and 2% quarter on quarter.
  • Quarterly revenue through the December quarter was $426k, up 10% year on year and 9% quarter on quarter.
  • Net customer retention of 102% over the quarter, demonstrating the Company’s ability to grow through expansion orders.
  • Successfully achieved first sales of the next generation software as planned, with positive customer feedback following early deployments.
  • Net operating cash outflow of $560k for the quarter, remaining well capitalised with $2.0m cash at bank.

