icetana - New contract with Melbourne university



Highlights:



-- icetana has received a new SaaS order for its AI software solution from Melbourne-based Monash University.

-- The contract is valued at A$260,000 in aggregate for the three year licence term.

-- Deployment of this new order is anticipated during the course of the current financial year.

-- The contract aligns to a key strategy target market of higher education, and provides a robust platform for further rollout of icetana’s product offerings to existing clients and industries.



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a new contract for services to be provided to Melbourne-based Monash University to supply icetana’s surveillance video analytics solution.



The icetana solution ensures the privacy of those being surveilled with no facial recognition and automated learning algorithms for each camera view. icetana will allow real-time detection of many events of interest for the active response of the University’s security team. Monash joins a number of other higher education clients that include Swinburne, Curtin and Mount Royal Universities.



