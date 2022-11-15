Media Releasesicetana

icetana - Alteration to Notice of Meeting

15 Nov 2022 08:15 AM


icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (icetana or the Company) wishes to provide the following updates in relation to the Notice of Annual General Meeting (Notice) announced to the ASX on 25 October 2022.

Clarification of independence of Director

The independence of Non-Executive Director, Mr Clinton Snow, was assessed as part of the Company’s preparation of its Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement announced to the ASX on 31 October 2022. As disclosed in the Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement, the Board has resolved that Mr Snow is not considered to be an “independent” director in accordance with the guidance in the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (4th edition) due to his relationship with a substantial shareholder of icetana.

