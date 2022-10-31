View All icetana News

icetana - Corporate Governance



Introduction



icetana Limited (Company) and the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) are committed to achieving and maintaining high standards of performance and corporate governance.



The Company supports the 4th Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations).



The Company's practices are largely consistent with the Recommendations. The Board considers that the implementation of a small number of Recommendations is not appropriate, for the reasons set out below in relation to the items concerned. The Board uses its best endeavours to ensure that exceptions to the Recommendations do not have a negative impact on the Company and the best interests of shareholders as a whole.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document