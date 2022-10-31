Media Releasesicetana

View All icetana News


icetana - Corporate Governance

31 Oct 2022 02:43 PM


Introduction

icetana Limited (Company) and the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) are committed to achieving and maintaining high standards of performance and corporate governance.

The Company supports the 4th Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations).

The Company's practices are largely consistent with the Recommendations. The Board considers that the implementation of a small number of Recommendations is not appropriate, for the reasons set out below in relation to the items concerned. The Board uses its best endeavours to ensure that exceptions to the Recommendations do not have a negative impact on the Company and the best interests of shareholders as a whole.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.