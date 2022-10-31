Media Releasesicetana

View All icetana News


icetana - Annual Report to shareholders

31 Oct 2022 02:43 PM


Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to present the icetana Limited (ASX:ICE) 2022 Annual Report. icetana has demonstrated cautious progress during 2022 enabling the company to build strong foundations to capitalise on the emerging opportunities that continue to develop for artificial intelligence in video analytics and anomaly detection.

Key traditional icetana verticals of university campuses, shopping malls and casinos significantly impacted by the global Coronavirus pandemic have opened again for business following extended shutdowns in the previous two years and are increasingly focused on more efficient ways to achieve better outcomes from their security and surveillance budgets in an uncertain and higher risk environment.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.