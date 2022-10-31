icetana - Annual Report to shareholders

View All icetana News

Dear Shareholder,



I am pleased to present the icetana Limited (ASX:ICE) 2022 Annual Report. icetana has demonstrated cautious progress during 2022 enabling the company to build strong foundations to capitalise on the emerging opportunities that continue to develop for artificial intelligence in video analytics and anomaly detection.



Key traditional icetana verticals of university campuses, shopping malls and casinos significantly impacted by the global Coronavirus pandemic have opened again for business following extended shutdowns in the previous two years and are increasingly focused on more efficient ways to achieve better outcomes from their security and surveillance budgets in an uncertain and higher risk environment.



