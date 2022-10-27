Media Releasesicetana

icetana - New US prisons order

27 Oct 2022 09:53 AM


Highlights:

  • icetana receives two new orders for its AI software solution from reseller Rasilient, for US state prison end-users, valued at US$56,250 (circa A$87,800) in aggregate for five year licence terms.
  • Deployment of these new orders is anticipated within weeks. These orders are additional to those communicated to the ASX in September and October 2020.
  • Following completion of four deployments in the past six months (the last remaining from orders received in 2020), these new orders represent an expansion request from a large and engaged end client.
