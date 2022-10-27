View All icetana News

icetana - New US prisons order



Highlights: icetana receives two new orders for its AI software solution from reseller Rasilient, for US state prison end-users, valued at US$56,250 (circa A$87,800) in aggregate for five year licence terms.

Deployment of these new orders is anticipated within weeks. These orders are additional to those communicated to the ASX in September and October 2020.

Following completion of four deployments in the past six months (the last remaining from orders received in 2020), these new orders represent an expansion request from a large and engaged end client. For more information, download the attached PDF.



