icetana - Notice of Annual General Meeting - Letter

25 Oct 2022 08:13 AM


Dear Shareholder,

General Meeting - Notice and Proxy Form

Notice is given that the General Meeting (Meeting) of Shareholders of icetana Ltd (ACN 140 449 725) (Company) will be held as follows:

Time and date: 9am (Perth time) on Thursday, 24 November 2022

Location: Room 36C, WeWork, 152 St Georges Terrace, Perth Western Australia

As permitted by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting unless the shareholder has made a valid election to receive documents in hard copy. Instead the Notice of Meeting and accompanying explanatory statement (Meeting Materials) are being made available to shareholders electronically and can be viewed and downloaded at the following link: https://icetana.com/investor/asx announcements/

