View All icetana News

icetana - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”), a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time

anomalous events on video surveillance systems, is pleased to release its activities report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (Q1

FY23).



Highlights:



Annualised recurring revenue of $1.6m as at September 2022, up 20% year on year and 5% quarter on quarter.

Net customer retention of 101% over the quarter, demonstrating the Company’s ability to grow through expansion orders.

Net cash outflow of $88k for the quarter and well capitalised with $1.9m cash at bank.

A rebuild of the cap table through attracting longer term cornerstone investors, including increased commitment from our largest shareholder - the Meurs Family Office. As well as the addition of two new substantial shareholders with Lance East Office (off-market transfer) and Macnica (US$500k placement in mid October). For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document