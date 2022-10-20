Media Releasesicetana

icetana - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

20 Oct 2022 09:46 AM


icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”), a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time
anomalous events on video surveillance systems, is pleased to release its activities report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (Q1
FY23).

Highlights:

  • Annualised recurring revenue of $1.6m as at September 2022, up 20% year on year and 5% quarter on quarter.
  • Net customer retention of 101% over the quarter, demonstrating the Company’s ability to grow through expansion orders.
  • Net cash outflow of $88k for the quarter and well capitalised with $1.9m cash at bank.
  • A rebuild of the cap table through attracting longer term cornerstone investors, including increased commitment from our largest shareholder - the Meurs Family Office. As well as the addition of two new substantial shareholders with Lance East Office (off-market transfer) and Macnica (US$500k placement in mid October).
