icetana - Macnica placement

10 Oct 2022 10:53 AM


Highlights:

  • Macnica, a > $A1.8bn market cap global technology company acquires a strategic stake in icetana.
  • The investment follows a strong working relationship in Japan, Brazil and Europe including securing one of the biggest estate companies in Japan as an icetana customer.
  • Macnica will become the exclusive distributor of icetana in Japan and Brazil as well as a preferred distributor in other territories.
  • The investment of US$500k (A$771k) secures a 14% stake in icetana at 2.7c, representing a 10% discount to the 15 day VWAP of 3.0c. Macnica becomes icetana’s second largest shareholder following the placement of 28,538,324 shares.
  • The investment will enable acceleration and expansion of icetana’s commercialisation and distribution plans 
icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events, is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding placement agreement for an investment from Macnica Inc. (“Macnica”), a subsidiary of Macnica Holdings, Inc. (TYO: 3132).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

