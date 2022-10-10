View All icetana News

icetana - Macnica placement



Highlights:



Macnica, a > $A1.8bn market cap global technology company acquires a strategic stake in icetana.

The investment follows a strong working relationship in Japan, Brazil and Europe including securing one of the biggest estate companies in Japan as an icetana customer.

Macnica will become the exclusive distributor of icetana in Japan and Brazil as well as a preferred distributor in other territories.

The investment of US$500k (A$771k) secures a 14% stake in icetana at 2.7c, representing a 10% discount to the 15 day VWAP of 3.0c. Macnica becomes icetana’s second largest shareholder following the placement of 28,538,324 shares.

The investment will enable acceleration and expansion of icetana’s commercialisation and distribution plans icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events, is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding placement agreement for an investment from Macnica Inc. (“Macnica”), a subsidiary of Macnica Holdings, Inc. (TYO: 3132).



