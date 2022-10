View All icetana News

icetana - Director Appointment/Resignation



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that Non-Executive Director Ms Deanna Carpenter has tendered her resignation due to other work commitments. Ms Carpenter’s resignation will take effect from the conclusion of the Company’s annual general meeting.



Following her resignation, Ms Carpenter will continue to support the Company in her capacity of legal adviser.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document