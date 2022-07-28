View All icetana News

icetana - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“ icetana ” or “ the Company ” or “ we ”), a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events is pleased to release its activities report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 (Q4 FY22).



Highlights:



-- Annualised recurring revenue of $1.5m as at June 2022, up 11% year on year from June 2021.

-- Net customer retention of 103% over the quarter, demonstrating the Company’s ability to grow through expansion orders.

-- The first customers of icetana’s next generation product w ere added during the June quarter, and features expanded.

-- Total cash receipts of $915k during the quarter, up 12% year on year and up 208% on previous quarter.

-- Net cash outflow of $347k for the quarter and well capitalised with $2.0m cash at bank.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



