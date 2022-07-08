View All icetana News

icetana - Investor update and webinar



Highlights:



* icetana has achieved 40% per annum compound annual growth in Annual Recurring Revenue* over the 2020-2022 period.

* Sales of the new icetana product have progressed including payment via credit card for the first time in the past quarter.



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 8th of July 2022 from 12:30pm AEST / 10:30am AWST.



Chief Executive Officer Matt Macfarlane will provide an overview of the Company which is providing video analytics solutions designed to automatically identify anomalous actions in real-time for large scale surveillance networks.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



