icetana - Investor update and webinar

08 Jul 2022 08:15 AM


Highlights:

* icetana has achieved 40% per annum compound annual growth in Annual Recurring Revenue* over the 2020-2022 period.
* Sales of the new icetana product have progressed including payment via credit card for the first time in the past quarter.

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 8th of July 2022 from 12:30pm AEST / 10:30am AWST.

Chief Executive Officer Matt Macfarlane will provide an overview of the Company which is providing video analytics solutions designed to automatically identify anomalous actions in real-time for large scale surveillance networks.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

