icetana - Quarterly Activities Report

29 Apr 2022 07:54 AM


icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) ("icetana" or "the Company" or "we"), a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events is pleased to release its activities report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 (Q3 FY22).

Highlights:

* Annualised recurring revenue of $1.4m as at March 2022, up 72% year on year from March 2022.
* Contract extended with largest customer, highlighting the mission critical nature of the icetana solution.
* First customers of next generation product will be added during the June quarter, following completion of additional features and cloud deployment in March quarter.
* Quarterly revenue of $545k, up 45% year on year.
* Total cash receipts of $297k during the quarter, up 63% year on year and with a further $869k in accounts receivable.

