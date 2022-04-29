View All icetana News

icetana - Investor briefing



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”), a global software company providing artificial intelligence solutions to detect real-time anomalous events is pleased to invite investors and analysts to an online briefing.



Matt Macfarlane (CEO and Managing Director) and Rafael Kimberley-Bowen (CFO) will present on the Company’s quarterly activities followed by a Q+A session. The briefing will be held at 11.00am AEST / 9.00am WST on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document