icetana - Largest contract renewal and South American sale



* icetana has received a purchase order for its largest Middle East shopping mall contract.

* The existing service contract which expires this month has been renewed at US$350,000 per annum in recurring license fees.

* icetana has also received its first order from a South American client with NEC Argentina



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that a purchase order has been received following negotiations for a new Software Maintenance Agreement with Majid al Futtaim Properties (LLC) (“MAF”).



The renewal covers the 12 months from April 2022 to March 2023 with a license fee of US$350,000 (A$465,000) for existing cameras already installed and being actively used by MAF at over 16 shopping centres throughout the Middle East.



