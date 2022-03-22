Media Releasesicetana

icetana - Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

22 Mar 2022 03:01 PM


icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Mr Rafael Kimberley-Bowen has been appointed to the role of Company Secretary with effect from 22 February 2022. This follows the resignation of Ms Emma Walczak as Company Secretary as at the same date and the Board thanks her for her service. Ms Walczak will remain available to support the Company on legal and disclosure matters in the future. Mr Kimberley-Bowen currently also serves as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

