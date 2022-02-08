View All icetana News

icetana - Appointment of Non Executive Directors



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Mr Colm O’Brien and Mr Clinton Snow have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from 8 February 2022.



Mr O’Brien has over 20 years’ experience at executive and director level, including ten years as CEO with ASX-listed media company Aspermont Limited, where he developed a digitally led global resources media business. In addition to his media industry experience, Mr O’Brien has worked in international financial services, tier one management consultancy at Andersen Consulting (Accenture) and Barclays Bank Plc.



Mr O’Brien is a founding director of Carrington Partners, a specialised management consultancy focused on board and executive level practical advice across a broad range of industries and corporate topics. Through Carrington Partners Mr O’Brien has extensive experience in business growth and transformation, with direct experience in SaaS companies. In parallel to his consulting business, Mr O’Brien continues to be active in ASX-listed companies, particularly those with a technology focus.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document