View All icetana News

icetana - Quarterly Activities Report



Highlights:



• Annualised recurring revenue increased 5% quarter on quarter (and 62% year on year) to $1.37m.

• Quarterly revenue of $387,000, almost all of which was recurring revenue.

• Total cash receipts of $3,010,000 during the quarter, with $310,000 from customers and $2,700,000 from a fully-subscribed share placement.

• Positive pipeline growth with several deployments scheduled around easing of COVID restrictions.



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) ("icetana" or "the Company" or "we") is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.



Revenue and cashflow



Annualised recurring revenue increased 5% quarter on quarter (and 62% year on year) to $1.37m. Quarterly revenue through the December quarter was $387,000 as some opportunities were affected by Delta and Omicron variant lockdowns. Effective receivables management supported strong cash receipts from customers.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document