icetana - Quarterly Activities Report

31 Jan 2022 10:08 AM


Highlights:

• Annualised recurring revenue increased 5% quarter on quarter (and 62% year on year) to $1.37m.
• Quarterly revenue of $387,000, almost all of which was recurring revenue.
• Total cash receipts of $3,010,000 during the quarter, with $310,000 from customers and $2,700,000 from a fully-subscribed share placement.
• Positive pipeline growth with several deployments scheduled around easing of COVID restrictions.

icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) ("icetana" or "the Company" or "we") is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Revenue and cashflow

Annualised recurring revenue increased 5% quarter on quarter (and 62% year on year) to $1.37m. Quarterly revenue through the December quarter was $387,000 as some opportunities were affected by Delta and Omicron variant lockdowns. Effective receivables management supported strong cash receipts from customers.

