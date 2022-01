View All icetana News

icetana - Details of Company Address



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that its registered office is now located at Level 32, 152 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000. Contact details for the Company remain as +61 (0)8 6282 2811.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document