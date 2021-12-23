View All icetana News

icetana - Notice of Access - General Meeting



Notice is given that the General Meeting (Meeting) of Shareholders of icetana Ltd (ACN 140 449 725) (Company) will be held as follows:



Time and date: 1pm (Perth time) on Monday, 31 January 2022



Location: The Vault at Riff, 45 St Georges Tce, Perth, Western Australia



As permitted by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting unless the shareholder has made a valid election to receive documents in hard copy. Instead the Notice of Meeting and accompanying explanatory statement (Meeting Materials) are being made available to shareholders electronically and can be viewed and downloaded at the following link: https://icetana.com/investor/asx announcements/



For those shareholders that have not elected to receive notices by email, a copy of your personalised Proxy Form is enclosed for your convenience. Please complete and return the attached Proxy Form to the Company’s share registry, Automic, using any of the following methods...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



