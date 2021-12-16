Media Releasesicetana

View All icetana News


icetana - Release from Escrow

16 Dec 2021 12:54 PM


icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that:

- 34,346,968 icetana ordinary shares subject to ASX escrow arrangements; and
- 33,373,578 icetana ordinary shares subject to voluntary escrow arrangements at the time that icetana was admitted to the official list of ASX,

will be released from escrow at 9.00am (WST) on 23 December 2021.

The 33,373,578 shares subject to voluntary escrow arrangements are already quoted on the ASX. The Company will apply for quotation of the 34,346,968 shares subject to ASX escrow arrangements within 5 business days of their release from escrow. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.