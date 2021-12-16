View All icetana News

icetana - Release from Escrow



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that:



- 34,346,968 icetana ordinary shares subject to ASX escrow arrangements; and

- 33,373,578 icetana ordinary shares subject to voluntary escrow arrangements at the time that icetana was admitted to the official list of ASX,



will be released from escrow at 9.00am (WST) on 23 December 2021.



The 33,373,578 shares subject to voluntary escrow arrangements are already quoted on the ASX. The Company will apply for quotation of the 34,346,968 shares subject to ASX escrow arrangements within 5 business days of their release from escrow.



