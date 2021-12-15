Media Releasesicetana

icetana - Cleansing Notice

15 Dec 2021 04:05 PM


Further to its ASX announcement dated 8 December 2021, icetana Ltd (ASX: ICE) (Company) has issued 33,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.08 per Share (Placement). The Placement was undertaken pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and Listing Rule 7.1A.

The Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) and, in accordance with section 708A(6) of the Act, gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) that...

For more information, download the attached PDF.

