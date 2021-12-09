View All icetana News

icetana development collaboration with NEC



Highlights:



-- NEC Argentina and icetana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for

---- A) joint development/enhancement and integration of the icetana motion intelligence software with NEC’s CitySensAI platform

---- B) assessment of material operational benefits of icetana to NEC surveillance clients in Latin America.

-- The parties have agreed to demonstrate substantial cost savings for large-scale smart-city surveillance control rooms from the project.



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with NEC Argentina to enhance urban surveillance offerings in the Latin American market.



NEC is the world’s leading provider of integrated security solutions to large-scale customers as well as a very significant vendor for standalone surveillance analytics solutions.



NEC’s operations in Argentina alone provide services to more than 10 command and control centres for active monitoring and incident response activities; whilst supporting over 10,000 cameras.



The parties have agreed to collaborate on developing enhancements to icetana’s motion intelligence software, specifically for active monitoring of large-scale city surveillance operations.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document