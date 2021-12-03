View All icetana News

Threat Protect icetana active monitoring



Highlights:



-- icetana and Threat Protect Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

-- The parties have agreed to collaborate on a Proof of Concept and on enhancements to icetana’s motion intelligence software, specifically for active monitoring solutions.

-- The agreement continues to build on icetana’s strong presence in the global guarding services market.



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Threat Protect Australia Ltd (ASX:TPS “Threat Protect”).



Threat Protect is a leading security company monitoring thousands of customer surveillance cameras across Australia.



The parties have agreed to pursue a Proof-of-concept at an agreed location where Threat Protect provides active monitoring services.



