Threat Protect icetana active monitoring

Highlights:
-- icetana and Threat Protect Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
-- The parties have agreed to collaborate on a Proof of Concept and on enhancements to icetana’s motion intelligence software, specifically for active monitoring solutions.
-- The agreement continues to build on icetana’s strong presence in the global guarding services market.
icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Threat Protect Australia Ltd (ASX:TPS “Threat Protect”).
Threat Protect is a leading security company monitoring thousands of customer surveillance cameras across Australia.
The parties have agreed to pursue a Proof-of-concept at an agreed location where Threat Protect provides active monitoring services.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
