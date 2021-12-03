Threat Protect icetana active monitoring

Media Releasesicetana

03 Dec 2021 08:20 AM


Highlights:

-- icetana and Threat Protect Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
-- The parties have agreed to collaborate on a Proof of Concept and on enhancements to icetana’s motion intelligence software, specifically for active monitoring solutions.
-- The agreement continues to build on icetana’s strong presence in the global guarding services market.

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Threat Protect Australia Ltd (ASX:TPS “Threat Protect”).

Threat Protect is a leading security company monitoring thousands of customer surveillance cameras across Australia.

The parties have agreed to pursue a Proof-of-concept at an agreed location where Threat Protect provides active monitoring services.

