icetana - Appointment of Chair

29 Nov 2021 08:29 AM


icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Mr Geoff Pritchard has been appointed to the role of Non-Executive Chair with effect from 29 November 2021. Mr Pritchard is an experienced Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive actively engaged across Governance, Strategy Consulting, Corporate Advisory, Venture Capital and Private Equity to the Superannuation, Family Office, Financial Services and Technology Sectors.

Mr Pritchard co-founded and is Chairman of Go Capital Pty Ltd a Private Equity and Venture Capital business with a focus on the technology sector and a significant investor in the Company. He has served on the icetana board since April 2017 including three years as an Executive Director and transitioned to a Non-Executive Director position with the company in early 2020 following icetana’s ASX listing.

