icetana - Results of Meeting



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today at 12pm (WST) were passed by way of a poll.



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, a summary of the proxy votes and number of votes cast on each resolution in the poll is attached.



